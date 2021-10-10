Karnataka

Car catches fire

A major tragedy was averted in Kalaburagi on Saturday night when a fire that engulfed a car was doused by the Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

The incident occurred near GIMS Hospital, while it was raining. Soon after noticing the fire, car owner, who was behind the wheels, jumping out of the vehicle.

Soon, the personnel reached the spot and doused the fire. A short-circuit in the vehicle’s battery is believed to have set off the fire. The front portion of the car was burnt, the police said.


