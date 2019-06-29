Karnataka

Car catches fire in Maddur taluk

The Fire and Emergency Services personnel dousing the fire at Nagarakere in Mandya district on Saturday.

Five persons, including two women, had a narrow escape when the car in which they were travelling caught fire at Nagarakere near Maddur on Saturday.

The occupants, all residents of Hemmige village in Mandya taluk, were going to Sri Vaidyanatheshwara temple at Vaidyanathapura after visiting Bettadamma temple at Kudike Bevuru in Channapatna taluk of Ramanagaram district.

The driver noticed fire with smoke emanating from the engine and immediately stopped the vehicle. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and put out the fire. A short-circuit was said to be the reason.

