Car catches fire at Belagavi petrol bunk, but workers put it out

September 12, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and Emergency Services personnel helping workers put out a fire in a car in a petrol bunk in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel helping workers put out a fire in a car in a petrol bunk in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Staff members of a private petrol bunk succeeded in extinguishing a fire that had started in the bonnet of a car in Belagavi on Tuesday.

The owner of the small car, who drove into Hosmani petrol bunk near Kolhapur Circle, noticed smoke and fire in the bonnet. However, instead of fighting it, he left the place, with the keys inside the car.

The workers pushed it out of the bunk premises and put out the fire using portable extinguishers. The fire has, however, caused considerable damage to the vehicle in those few minutes.

The petrol bunk manager called the police and the Fire and Emergency Services office. The officers arrived within minutes and supplemented the efforts of the bunk workers.

Meanwhile, the police are trying to trace the owner of the car.

