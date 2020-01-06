Capturing poignant moments in Malemane, months after the deluge

On Sunday, almost five months after heavy rains hit Malemane in Mudigere taluk, photographers and artists visited the village.

The Poornachandra Tejaswi Photographic Society, which came into existence on Saturday, had taken the group to Malemane as part of its first event to capture the scene at the flood-hit place.

Many families in the village have left their homes and plantations for rented houses in far-off places. Some of them took shelter in attics throughout the night of August 9 last year — the day when the place received a downpour that resulted in landslips.

Wilson D’Souza sketched houses and areca plantations. Ivan D’Silva, A.R. Kiran, Nandish, Shivakumar, Poornesh Mathavara, Prakash Hassan, Rakshit Bangera, Akarsh, and a few others, captured the mood of the people and the place on camera. Harish Kodiyalbailu, an artist from Mangaluru, made an installation showcasing the people’s struggle to survive and rebuild their lives amidst the ruins.

Nemiraj Shetty, a noted artist, looked sad after listening to stories of the people at Malemane. “When it rained heavily, those remained in these houses were only women. They spent the whole night amidst water, while the men were far away. Their phones went off even as they talked to the loved ones. It is a challenge to bring in these feelings in a piece of art or a photograph”, he opined.

As many as six houses and two temples were destroyed in the floods at Malemane. A television set sits idle in one of the ruined structures. “Television brings stories from different parts of the world. But, this one remained silent spectator to the devastation caused by the floods. What would be our response if the set turns into a character to narrate its story of the floods”, wondered Janardana Havanje, also an artist.

M.M. Raju, M.B. Chandre Gowda, M.B. Sathish, M.D. Rajesh, and B. Chandre Gowda are among those who lost their dwelling. Chikkamagaluru district administration has identified land at Angadi village to allot sites for house construction. But, the people are not ready yet as they have not got assurance on the grant of agriculture land.

The photographic society has planned to hold an exhibition of paintings, installations and photographs of the flood-hit places in a few days. “The event is a creative response to the agony of the people affected by the floods. We will hold similar programmes in future”, said Ivan D’silva, one of the founders of the society.