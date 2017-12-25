Captured elephant shifted to Sakrebail

The wild elephant that was captured in Manamatti forest of Channagiri Range Forest in Davangere district on Saturday was shifted to Sakrebail elephant camp near here on Sunday.

Vinay S., Senior Veterinary Officer of the Department of Forest and Wildlife, has said the elephant that was captured on Saturday is aged 22. It is a male elephant and its health condition was stable.

The elephant has been kept in a kraal.

It may be mentioned here that two wild elephants had strayed into human habitats in Davangere and Chitradurga districts and had created havoc and had entered Channagiri Range Forest on December 16.

The Department of Forest and Wildlife had launched an operation on December 17 to capture them.

On Thursday, the wild elephant — that had killed three persons and injured five others— was captured in Kaggi forest of Channagiri Range Forest.

On Saturday, another elephant was spotted by elephant trackers in Manamatti forest at 1.30 p.m.

A Forest Department team, including veterinary experts and six trained elephants, arrived to the spot at 4.30 p.m. A tranquiliser dart was fired at the wild elephant. When the elephant fell down, it was tied to trees there with ropes.

Special lorry

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, the tranquilised elephant was made to board a specially designed lorry with the help of trained elephants and was brought to Sakrebail camp in the afternoon.

At present, three wild elephants are being trained at Sakrebail camp that includes two elephants captured in Channagiri Range Forest and one elephant captured in Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district on December 14.