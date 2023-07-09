HamberMenu
Capital punishment sought for killers of Jain monk

July 09, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Jain community members staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Jain community members staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Condemning the brutal murder of Jain monk Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi district, Jain community members staged a silent demonstration outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

The agitators appreciated the police for their swift action and the arrest of the suspects and demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

“It is a heinous crime. The monk was kidnapped, murdered and his body was cut into pieces before being disposed of. The monk was spreading peace and brotherhood among people. He was serving mankind with his spiritual teachings. Such a man is murdered. The culprits should be awarded capital punishment,” one of the protestors said during the agitation.

A memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister, was later submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

