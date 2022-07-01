Capital punishment sought for accused in Udaipur killing

Protests staged in Hubballi-Dharwad and other places in North Karnataka

Condemning the gruesome killing of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur and demanding capital punishment for the accused, protests were held in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and other places in North Karnataka on Thursday.

Members of the Muslim community, led by office-bearers of Anjuman-e-Islam, took out a rally in Dharwad and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner seeking capital punishment for the accused in three months to send a strong message to such criminals.

The former president of the organisation Ismail Tamatgar said that Islam was a religion of peace and never supported such acts that went against the law of the land. It is a criminal offence to speak against the Prime Minister who has been chosen as their leader by the citizens. And such an act by them proves that they are not followers of Islam and they are into terrorist activities, he said.

Hindutva groups

The activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and the BJP too staged a demonstration at Swami Vivekananda Circle in Dharwad condemning the gruesome act. They demanded strong action by the Congress government in Rajasthan to put an end to all such activities which destroy social fabric and pose a threat to humanity.

The SUCI(C), Dharwad, has strongly condemned the killing of Kanhaiya Lal and has urged the government to act tough.

In a press release, the SUCI(C) stated that there was no space for bloodshed in society. The killing had created social turbulence in Rajasthan. People of both the communities should work for establishing peace and harmony, the release said.

In Hubballi, members of BJP Minority Morcha staged a demonstration against the Udaipur killing and demanded harsh punishment to the culprits.