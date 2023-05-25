HamberMenu
Capacity-building programme on GI products to be held

May 25, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of Indian Export Organisation and the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, will organise a capacity-building programme for local artisans and entrepreneurs for promotion of products with Geographical Indications tag, in the city on Friday.

The focus will be on export of agarbathi, silk, traditional paintings, sandalwood oil and soap, jasmine, betel leaf, rosewood inlay, Ganjifa paintings of Mysuru, and the sessions will be held in association with District Industries Centre and the Mysore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and MSME Development Institute.

The programme will be held at Hotel Pai Vista from 10.30 a.m. and the organisers said that the sessions will help create awareness among the entrepreneurs, start-ups, and business professionals about various opportunities available in the international market for GI products.

In addition, the participants will also be apprised of support and the facilitation being offered by both State and Centre governments under the GI tag initiative for promotion of exports.

Businessmen and merchants, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, start-ups involved in manufacture and export of GI products will participate and take advantage of the deliberations and interactions with experts.

Senior officials from the office of the Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, Bengaluru, DIC Mysore, Handicrafts Service Centre, MCCI, FIEO, MSMEDI will also interact with the participants.

For details, including registration, call 9611471729.

