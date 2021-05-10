Karnataka

Cap on ambulance charges likely in Karnataka

The Health and Transport departments have initiated the process of fixing a cap on charges for ambulance services. Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi met with Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar on Monday to discuss the matter.

Over the past few weeks, there have been complaints of ambulance drivers overcharging aggrieved families trying to take their relatives to hospitals or those wanting to shift bodies of the deceased to crematoria in the city. They are allegedly being asked to cough up between ₹10,000 and ₹50,000.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said on Monday that the State government would soon launch a free ambulance service to ferry bodies from the mortuary to the crematorium. According to a press release, the service would be launched shortly in Bengaluru Rural district, and would be extended to Bengaluru Urban district. The release also said a temporary crematorium will be set up at Devanahalli and government land is being identified for setting up crematoria at Doddaballapur and Hosakote.

