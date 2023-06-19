Cantonment Railway Station being redeveloped as a world class structure at a cost of ₹480 crore

June 19, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway is developing the Cantonment Railway Station in Bengaluru into a world class structure, while retaining its heritage value.

Work on the ₹480-crore project is in progress and will be completed as per schedule, Railway officers said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of the Cantonment Railway Station on June 20, 2022. The iconic station is being developed at a cost of ₹480 crore.

As part of redevelopment, preliminary work such as demolition of existing service buildings is under progress. This will enable the construction of a 24 m diversion road. This road will create more space in front of the station building and will enable expansion of circulating area in front of the station.

South Western Railway is closely collaborating with BBMP in widening the road for hassle-free movement of traffic.

The project will be executed in EPC mode (like a turnkey basis). The LoA has been awarded to Varindera Construction Private Limited.

At present, structural drawings is under preparation. An expert team headed by Associate Professor from IIT Delhi N.M. Anoop Krishnan has been roped in for technical consultancy.

The identification and shifting of utilities (cables, power transformers, etc.,) is also under progress. A site office has been established where engineers are working day and night to complete the project within the targeted period.

The contractor has set up a batching plant (for ready mix concrete) at the spot. It is targeted to complete the project by October 2025. It is planned to conserve the heritage structure of the present station building, said a release from Aneesh Hegde, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway.

