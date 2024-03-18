GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Can’t think of denouncing party over ticket denial: Simha

March 18, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two-time Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who was denied ticket by the BJP, on Monday said he always believed that the party is like his mother, and questions of whether he was approached (by other parties to fight the polls as their candidate) becomes irrelevant.

At a media interaction here on Monday, Mr. Simha, who is among the few sitting BJP MPs in the State whose renomination had been turned down by the party, said his aim is to work towards the goal of making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister once again.

“The BJP’s victory and Mr. Yaduveer’s victory is our priority now. I could have won the election if I was renominated. But the party’s decision has to be complied with. I cannot betray the party that made me MP for 10 years,” said Mr. Simha, pointing out that he will work for the party candidate’s victory.

However, Mr. Simha refused to give a direct reply when reporters asked him whether he was approached by the Congress with a ticket offer after he was denied the BJP ticket.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.