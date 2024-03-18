Can’t think of denouncing party over ticket denial: Simha

March 18, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

Two-time Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who was denied ticket by the BJP, on Monday said he always believed that the party is like his mother, and questions of whether he was approached (by other parties to fight the polls as their candidate) becomes irrelevant.

At a media interaction here on Monday, Mr. Simha, who is among the few sitting BJP MPs in the State whose renomination had been turned down by the party, said his aim is to work towards the goal of making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister once again.

“The BJP’s victory and Mr. Yaduveer’s victory is our priority now. I could have won the election if I was renominated. But the party’s decision has to be complied with. I cannot betray the party that made me MP for 10 years,” said Mr. Simha, pointing out that he will work for the party candidate’s victory.

However, Mr. Simha refused to give a direct reply when reporters asked him whether he was approached by the Congress with a ticket offer after he was denied the BJP ticket.