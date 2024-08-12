Cannot complete TB dam crest gate repair work without reducing water storage: Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds Major Irrigation portfolio, has said that the repair work on the crest gate’s chain link at Thungabhadra dam has commenced. The chain link snapped on Sunday leading to the crest gate getting washed away and authorities issuing flood warning.

Mr. Shivakumar, who reached the dam site to interact with officials concerned, told media persons in Bengaluru on Monday, however, that it was not possible to complete repair works without reducing water storage.

Seeking assistance

“I have spoken to Jindal Company and others to seek assistance in repair works. The technicians are working round the clock to fix this issue. I will share the status of the repair soon,” he said.

Asked if he would hold anyone responsible for the incident, he said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety of dam and welfare of our farmers. We are focussing on fixing the issue currently and we will look into causes of the incident later. We are trying to close the crest gate to save water for farmers. But it is not possible unless the water level in the dam comes down to a certain level.”

‘Don’t create fear psychosis’

Responding to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s suggestion that safety measures should be ensured with respect to the KRS as it is an old dam, Mr. Shivakumar said: “Mr. Kumaraswamy does not know anything other than politicising an issue. I don’t know what issue he has seen in KRS. We have formed a Reservoir Safety Committee and asked it to submit a report on safety of all reservoirs in Karnataka. There is no need to create fear psychosis among farmers about KRS.”