Cannons readied for Dasara in Mysuru

Cannons at the Mysuru palace are being readied for the Dasara festivities.

Before they are readied and used for the big day during Dasara finale, a puja is performed to cannons which are used to give the 21-round cannon salute before the start of Jamboo Savari on the day of Vijayadashami. The cannons at the Ane Bagilu at the palace were cleaned by the cannon squad consisting of the policemen from City Armed Reserve (CAR), Mysuru.

The CAR personnel will be conducting rehearsals of the cannon salute when the dignitaries led by the Chief Minister shower flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the 750-kg golden howdah during the finale of the celebrations.

In the run-up to Dasara, the elephants led by the lead tusker are acclimatised to the sound of cannon firing. The rehearsal will be conducted to familiarise the elephants to the booming sound.

