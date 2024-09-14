GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cannons readied for Dasara in Mysuru

Updated - September 14, 2024 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Cannons are being readied for the ensuing Dasara festivities on the palace premises in Mysuru on Saturday. Policemen are seen cleaning the age-old artillery that is used for the 21-gun salute on the day of Jamboo Savari.

Cannons are being readied for the ensuing Dasara festivities on the palace premises in Mysuru on Saturday. Policemen are seen cleaning the age-old artillery that is used for the 21-gun salute on the day of Jamboo Savari. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Cannons at the Mysuru palace are being readied for the Dasara festivities.

Before they are readied and used for the big day during Dasara finale, a puja is performed to cannons which are used to give the 21-round cannon salute before the start of Jamboo Savari on the day of Vijayadashami. The cannons at the Ane Bagilu at the palace were cleaned by the cannon squad consisting of the policemen from City Armed Reserve (CAR), Mysuru.

The CAR personnel will be conducting rehearsals of the cannon salute when the dignitaries led by the Chief Minister shower flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the 750-kg golden howdah during the finale of the celebrations.

In the run-up to Dasara, the elephants led by the lead tusker are acclimatised to the sound of cannon firing. The rehearsal will be conducted to familiarise the elephants to the booming sound.

Published - September 14, 2024 08:46 pm IST

