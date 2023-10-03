Cannons at Mysuru palace being readied for Jamboo Savari

October 03, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - MYSURU:

With less than a week left for Dasara festivities, a puja was performed to cannons at the palace here before they are used to give the 21 round cannon salute before the start of Jamboo Savari on the day of Vijayadashami.

The palace priests performed puja to 11 cannons at the Ane Bagilu on the palace premises. Police Commissioner Ramesh B., DCP Muthuraj, and other senior police officers were present.

The personnel from the City Armed Reserve will be conducting rehearsals of the 21 rounds of cannon salute when the dignitaries shower flowers on the idol of Chamundeshwari placed inside the golden ambari during the Dasara finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘dry taleem’ with unloaded cannons will commence from Wednesday. This will be conducted by the cannon squad comprising 35 CAR personnel.

Later, the Dasara elephants will be acclimatised to the sound of cannons firing. On three occasions, the rehearsal will be conducted to familiarise the elephants to the sound. This rehearsal is likely to be done at the Doddakere Maidan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT