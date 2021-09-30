Cannon firing practice goes off smoothly

Lead elephant Abhimanyu and most jumbos remained calm

Barring a couple of elephants, most Dasara jumbos remained stable to the loud sound during the cannon firing practice held on the premises of Mysuru palace on Thursday to familiarise the jumbos to the booming sound produced from the artillery. Among the eight jumbos, Ashwathama, Lakshmi and Gopalaswamy showed some signs of distraction over the sound.

The lead elephant Abhimanyu, who is carrying the 750-kg golden howdah for the second time this year, stood firm when the cannons were fired in three rounds making a 21-gun salute.

This is the first practice session and two more cannon firing tests will be conducted on October 5 and 8. Horses that are going to be part of the Dasara procession were also present during the practice session.

The 21-gun salute is given after the inauguration of the Jamboo Savari on the day of Vijayadashami.

The personnel from the City Armed Reserve conducted the session at the parking lot of the palace. Cannon firing is usually practised as part of rehearsal for the procession and the cannons kept at the palace are readied days before the session.

Deputy Conservator of Forest K. Karikalan, who oversaw the session, told The Hindu that the first practice session went off smoothly. “Only Ashwathama, Lakshmi and Gopalaswamy appeared slightly distracted which was common. Ashwathama is making debut in the procession and his performance as first-timer is exceptional.”

The Forest Department had taken all necessary precautions in case jumbos panic and run amok.

Mr. Karikalan said all elephants were chained to trees during the first round of firing practice. In the second round, the chains were released and they were made to stand in a row during the third round.

He said the wooden replica of the howdah will be mounted on the back of Abhimanyu as part of the rehearsal on Friday. The replica will be mounted between 9.25 a.m. and 10.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, a health check-up camp was conducted for the mahouts and the forest staff engaged in Jamboo Savari tasks.

Minister for Forest Umesh Katti presented kits to the mahouts and kavadis on the occasion.