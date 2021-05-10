Caning by police to implement lockdown raises hackles

Bengaluru

10 May 2021 21:26 IST

Three complaints filed with human rights commission against police

Police across the State on Monday began enforcing a strict lockdown, often resorting to caning motorists and those on the streets. Such instances were reported from across the State.

In many instances, the policemen allegedly caned everyone in sight indiscriminately, even those out on medical emergencies and other permitted activities, raising hackles.

At least three complaints — by two lawyers and Congress leader Ramesh Babu — were filed against the Karnataka Police with the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC)in this regard on Monday.

R.K. Dutta, KSHRC member, said the Commission was looking into the complaints and collecting details and evidence of specific instances. The police have expressed concern over videos on social media of police personnel caning people elsewhere being passed off as instances from the State.

However, several persons recounted their ordeals at the hands of cops on Monday. Irshad Alam was on his way from a hospital in the city to arrange for Remdesivir for his relative when the police caned him and seized his bike. “They did not listen to me at all. They released the bike two hours later when I got a call that my brother-in-law died in the hospital. But I couldn’t ride my bike due to the beatings,” he said.

People misusing the window for essential services and medical emergencies were to blame for police action, said a senior official. “We observed traffic jams during the window for essential service during the last two weeks and everyone claims they are out for essential services, misusing the window. So enforcement was strict from Monday,” explained a senior officer.

Praveen Sood, Director-General and Inspector-General of Police, said while the police have been instructed to act with restraint, people must also cooperate. “There are several people on the street when it is not essential. But they end up having an argument with the police, exposing both themselves and the police personnel to the virus. A lockdown will cause some inconvenience and people need to cooperate with us for their own safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant tweeted: “Contrary to the videos doing rounds on Social Media, Bengaluru City Police has been strictly advised to only take action strictly as per law, in case anybody violates lock-down guidelines. They have been advised not to use any kind of force in this regard”.