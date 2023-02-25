ADVERTISEMENT

Candlelight protest held over closure of VISL

February 25, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Hassan

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Shivamogga on Monday to inaugurate airport

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of various progressive organisations during the candlelight protest in Shivamogga on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of various progressive organisations in Shivamogga held a candlelight protest on Saturday evening, against the closure of the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited, with the slogan “Go back Modi.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Shivamogga to inaugurate the airport on Monday.

The protesters gathered in front of the KSRTC bus stand and demanded that the Centre revive the VISL and invest funds to strengthen it. The Centre has decided to close the VISL, a plant of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), citing losses and the non-availability of a functional iron ore mine.

Protesters included members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Hasirusene, Swaraj India Party, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, and other organizations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

K.P. Sripal of Swaraj India said VISL had completed 100 years. The employees, who were expected to be celebrating the centenary year, had been in distress over the Union government’s decision to close the unit. The Centre should withdraw the decision, he said.

KRRS president H.R. Basavarajappa said the Mysore Paper Mills had been closed. The Centre had decided to close VISL. “The airport alone will not fulfil the needs of people of Shivamogga. The closure of industries has rendered hundreds of people jobless,” he said.

K.T .Gangadhar, Raitha Sangha leader, M. Gurumurthy of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and others led the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US