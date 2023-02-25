Candlelight protest held over closure of VISL

February 25, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Hassan

Members of various progressive organisations in Shivamogga held a candlelight protest on Saturday evening, against the closure of the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited, with the slogan “Go back Modi.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Shivamogga to inaugurate the airport on Monday.

The protesters gathered in front of the KSRTC bus stand and demanded that the Centre revive the VISL and invest funds to strengthen it. The Centre has decided to close the VISL, a plant of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), citing losses and the non-availability of a functional iron ore mine.

Protesters included members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Hasirusene, Swaraj India Party, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, and other organizations.

K.P. Sripal of Swaraj India said VISL had completed 100 years. The employees, who were expected to be celebrating the centenary year, had been in distress over the Union government’s decision to close the unit. The Centre should withdraw the decision, he said.

KRRS president H.R. Basavarajappa said the Mysore Paper Mills had been closed. The Centre had decided to close VISL. “The airport alone will not fulfil the needs of people of Shivamogga. The closure of industries has rendered hundreds of people jobless,” he said.

K.T .Gangadhar, Raitha Sangha leader, M. Gurumurthy of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and others led the protest.