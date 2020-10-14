Candlelight march in protest against Hathras gang-rape

As part of their “protest week”, students associated with All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) took out a candlelight march in Kalaburagi on Tuesday evening condemning the rape-and-murder of a 19-year-old woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, the agitating students actively participated in a campaign on Twitter between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., condemning the brutal crime and demanding justice for the victim.

“Uttar Pradesh under the BJP is increasingly becoming unsafe for women and weaker sections of society. The increasing sexual assaults on women and atrocities on Dalits speak volumes about the derailed law and order in that State. Uttar Pradesh Police are trying to protect the guilty. A case should be booked against the police who deliberately delayed registering an FIR, denied proper medical care to the victim and tried to destroy all evidence of the crime,” said H.S. Hanamantha, district president of AIDSO, after paying homage to the victim at SVP Circle here.

Sneha Kattimani, a student leader, demanded that the government put the case on fast track for quick hearing and disposal so that the culprits could be punished at the earliest. “It is very much clear that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had failed to ensure women safety in his State. To douse the protests that were erupting across the country in condemnation of the rape, the government is trying to brand the agitations as international conspiracy,” she said.

The students also opposed the recent amendment to farm legislation terming them “anti-people”.