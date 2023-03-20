Candlelight march held in Mysuru to raise awareness among voters

March 20, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MYSURU

A candle light march was held here on the evening of March 20, to spread awareness on the importance of voting.

An initiative of the Mysuru district administration, SVEEP and the Mysuru City Corporation, the march with the officials and others led by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra managed to attract people’s attention. Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy and other senior officials were present.

The staff from various departments lit up the candles to highlight about the message on the importance of vote and voting. The initiative was aimed at educating the people on their voting rights.

In his address, Mr. Rajendra said voting is everybody’s right and every vote counts as voting was helpful in nation building.