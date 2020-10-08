Candle light vigil by residents against Hathras incident

People of different age groups, including children, held a candle light vigil in various localities of Dharwad on Wednesday night condemning the gang-rape and murder of a young woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

Holding the candle light vigil, the protestors condemned the heinous crime in strong words and demanded severe punishment to all those involved in the crime. The agitation was held under the aegis of All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane (AIMSS).

Candle light vigils were held at Rayadurga Extension of UB Hill, Mand Oni of Hosayallapur, Sanmati Road, Hiremath Chal, Ramanagar, Saidapur in Dharwad and Nayakana Hulakatti village.

Leading the protest, AIMSS coordinators Madhulat Goudar, Vijayalakshmi Devatkal, Ganga Kokare, Devamma and others sought speedy justice to the victim’s family.

They said that instead of bringing the guilty to book, the Uttar Pradesh government and the police were trying to protect criminals. They also demanded a ban on pornography, vulgar literature, sex and violence in films and imposition of Prohibition. In such cases, fast track courts should hear and deliver speedy justice to the affected families, they demanded.