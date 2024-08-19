GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Candle light protest march over doctor’s rape and murder

Published - August 19, 2024 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A candle light protest march was taken out in Mysuru on Monday evening by doctors and nursing staff of JSS Hospital demanding justice for the rape and murder of a resident doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

A candle light protest march was taken out in Mysuru on Monday evening by doctors and nursing staff of JSS Hospital demanding justice for the rape and murder of a resident doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Doctors of the JSS Hospital in Mysuru on Monday took out a candlelight protest march condemning the brutal rape and murder of a resident doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata recently.

While demanding stringent punishment to the guilty, the protestors demanded protection for doctors at workplaces.

The protest march was part of the nationwide protests being held by medical students, junior doctors and doctors and also the public condemning the Kolkata incident.

The silent candle light protest march commenced from the Maharaja College Grounds and concluded at the old deputy commissioner’s office here.

Doctors across the country have raised the issue of workplace safety, and the incidents of violence against them have increased in recent years with no strict laws for their protection.

