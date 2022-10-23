Candle light protest held to conserve heritage buildings in Mysuru

A candle light protest was held in Mysuru on Sunday to draw the attention of the government to the crumbling heritage of the city and to save it. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 300 people from all walks of life held a candlelight demonstration in the city on Sunday to draw attention of the government to the fate of heritage buildings that are lacking maintenance in Mysuru.

The stakeholders have also sought funds from the government on a priority basis for the conservation of heritage structures that were in a dilapidated condition.

NGOs including ‘Let’s do it Mysuru’, students, heritage experts and activists took part in the demonstration held in front of the fire brigade station in Saraspathipuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. N.S. Rangaraju who was among those who addressed the gathering listed the endangered heritage structures that were in a dilapidated state and in imminent danger of collapse. He said that some of the prominent buildings that shaped the cityscape like the MCC office, DC office, CADA office, fire brigade, Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, Government House etc. faced threat and had to be restored.

Tracing the history of the fire brigade station at Saraswathipuram – a portion of which collapsed a few years ago and has not been restored till now – Prof. Rangaraju said it was the contribution of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. ‘’When the old wooden palace was gutted in a fire in 1897, steam-powered fire extinguishing vehicles were dispatched from Bengaluru as Mysuru had none and the then maharaja took the initiative to establish one in the city,’’ he added.

The attitude of the official machinery also came in for flak and Mr. Prashanth who is involved in tourism and travel industry, said though Mysuru is known to be a heritage city, it is only on paper while in reality the existing structures are crumbling one by one due to lack of maintenance.

Many of the heritage structures have collapsed including the Lansdowne Building, Devaraja Market, Palace Fort etc., said Mr. Prashanth who flayed the ‘’apathy’’ of the government towards heritage and conservation. ‘’We have to retain the heritage tag line by conserving the heritage structures,’’ he added.

Mr. Jaya Kumar another stakeholder said Mysuru’s tourism hinges on the heritage value of the city and hence it was imperative to conserve the buildings.

A memorandum would be submitted to the government besides seeking ₹500 crore for the repairs and conservation of heritage structures of Mysuru, said Mr. Prashanth.