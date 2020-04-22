Candle-light march in Yadgir today

The Yadgir district unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) will take out a candle-light march in protest against assaults on health workers in the State at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. In a release, Veeresh Jaka, IMA secretary in Yadgir, said that health workers are fighting the virus and providing best treatment to patients by risking their lives. However, they are being assaulted and threatened while discharging duty. The IMA is taking out the candle-light march to boost their confidence and show solidarity with them, he said.