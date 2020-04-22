Karnataka

Candle-light march in Yadgir today

The Yadgir district unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) will take out a candle-light march in protest against assaults on health workers in the State at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. In a release, Veeresh Jaka, IMA secretary in Yadgir, said that health workers are fighting the virus and providing best treatment to patients by risking their lives. However, they are being assaulted and threatened while discharging duty. The IMA is taking out the candle-light march to boost their confidence and show solidarity with them, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 7:31:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/candle-light-march-in-yadgir-today/article31402117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY