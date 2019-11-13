Candidates told to follow model code of conduct

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh on Tuesday asked political parties and poll aspirants to strictly follow the model code of conduct for the upcoming byelections to K.R. Pet Assembly segment, scheduled for December 5.

He was addressing the representatives of various political parties and officials concerned at his office here.

The District Election Commission would initiate all measures to conduct the byelections. The political parties, candidates and their supporters should ensure peaceful conduct of the byelection, he said.

According to the officer, as many as 2.08 lakh people from the constituency are eligible to cast their vote in the elections. Of them 1,02,844 are women and five are from third gender community.

The nomination papers can be submitted till November 18. They will be scrutinised on November 19. The candidates can withdraw the papers till November 21.