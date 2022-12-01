Candidates selected for railway technician post seek appointment orders

December 01, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Seeking appointment orders for those selected for the post of Railway Technician in the recruitment drive conducted by South Western Railway in 2018, several job aspirants staged a protest in front of the Rail Soudha in Hubballi on Thursday.

The recruitment was conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for South Western Railway and the candidates who came from different parts of the country sought to know why their appointment process has been delayed by four years.

Raising slogans urging for issue of early appointment orders, they expressed anger over the inordinate delay.

The protesting aspirants said that along with the recruitment of 320 technicians, written examination was conducted for recruitment of loco pilots also.

While appointment orders have been issued for loco pilots and those selected have reported for duty, the authorities are delaying the issue of appointment orders to technicians, they said.

They urged senior railway officials to take steps to issue appointment orders at the earliest.