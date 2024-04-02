Candidates seek divine blessings for their victory in Kalaburagi and Raichur Lok Sabha constituencies

April 02, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Yadgir

Congress candidates in Kalaburagi and Raichur Lok Sabha constituencies have started campaigning in Yadgir district, and before they did that, the nominees visited temples, mutts and dargahs, made special offerings and took blessings from the religious heads for their victory.

Yadgir district has four Assembly constituencies in Gurmitkal, Yadgir, Shahapur and Surpur.

Gurmitkal Assembly segment falls under Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes, while Yadgir, Shahapur and Surpur Assembly segments fall under Raichur Lok Sabha Constitutency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Radhakrishna Doddamani, who is the Congress candidate from Kalaburagi, visited Gurmitkal Khasa Mutt and Yanagundi Mata Manikeshwari Temple and offered special pujas. He also visited a dargah, where he prayed for his victory.

G. Kumar Naik, who is the Congress candidate in Raichur, visited Mailapur Mailaralingeshwar Temple, Abbetumkur Vishwaradhya Temple and sought blessings from the peethadhipathis there.

On the other hand, Raja Amareshwar Naik, who is the BJP candidate in Raichur, and Narasimha Naik, who is the BJP candidate in Surpur, which is facing a by-election, visited Agatirtha Halumath Peetha and Kakkera Somanath Temple and sought blessings.

Umesh Jadhav, who is the BJP candidate in Kalaburagi, also visited Abbetumkur Vishwaradhya Temple and took blessings.

Meetings

Mr.. Kumar Naik and Mr. Radhakrishna Doddamani have already organised party workers meetings in Gurmitkal, Yadgir, Shahapur and Surpur.

Mr. Kumar Naik also visited the house of Raja Venkatappa Naik, who died recently, and extended his support to the late MLA’s son Raja Venugopal Naik who is the Congress candidate in the bypolls to the Assembly seat.

Raja Amareshwar Naik and Narasimha Naik addressed party workers in Hunsagi and Rajankollur.

