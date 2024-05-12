Candidates now calculating chances of winning in Raichur Lok Sabha, Surpur Assembly segments

Candidates who fought in the byelections to the Surpur Assembly segment and the general elections to the Raichur parliamentary seat are now calculating their chances of winning them.

After the most anticipated elections to the Raichur Lok Sabha seat and the byelections to the Surpur Assembly Constituency, candidates of the BJP and the Congress are busy calculating vote share and winning margin.

Raja Amareshwar Naik of the BJP and G. Kumar Naik of the Congress are in the election battle in the Raichur Lok Sabha constituency and Narasimha Naik (Rajugouda) of the BJP and Raja Venugopal Naik of the Congress are fighting the byelections in the Surpur Assembly Constituency.

Mr. Kumar Naik in the run-up to the elections approached people citing the development initiatives taken in Raichur district when he served there as Deputy Commissioner, while Raja Amareshwar Naik has tried to convince voters with the development works that he launched as MP and also in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance.

In Surpur, Raja Venugopal Naik reached out to voters in the name of his father late Raja Venkatappa Naik and sought votes based on sympathy and also, some works that he plans to take up in the future.

On the other hand, Mr. Narasimha Naik talked about the development works that he has taken up including major lift irrigation projects and drinking water schemes and providing drinking water to areas within Surpur CMC limits, among others.

In Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency, out of the 20,10,103 voters, 12,99,806 voters (64.66%) cast their votes. And, in Surpur, out of the 2,83,083 voters, 2,15,268 voters (76.04%) cast their votes.

All four candidates are collecting information from leaders and workers the at the ground-level about the votes they have polled and are considering their chances in the areas where they failed to get votes in the 2019 (Lok Sabha) and 2023 (Assembly) elections, respectively.

And, apart from that, the people are also busy sitting in public places, calculating the winning margin of their favourite candidates.

When contacted, Raja Amareshwar Naik, Raja Venugopal Naik and Narasimha Naik (Rajugouda) expressed the confidence of winning the elections, citing various reasons. However, there was no response from Mr. Kumar Naik to phone calls made to him.

And, the candidates are now eagerly waiting for the counting day (June 4) to get the actual results.

