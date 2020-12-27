Candidates make last-ditch effort

They were seen seeking votes near polling centres

The polling in the second phase of gram panchayat elections was peaceful in Hassan and Shivamogga districts on Sunday. The voters stood in long queues to cast their votes even as candidates were engaged in seeking votes at the last minute.

In Hassan district, Arsikere, Belur, Alur and Holenarsipur taluks and in Shivamogga district, Sagar, Sorab, Hosanagar and Shikaripura taluks went to polls. There were no reports of untoward incidents on the day.

Residents of Bellikoppa in Padagodu Gram Panchayat in Sagar taluk staged a protest in the village boycotting the elections in the morning. They wanted the district administration to not allow MSIL liquor shop in the village. As the news of protest reached the district administration, Sagar tahsildar Chandrashekhar Naik visited the place and convinced the villagers to cast their votes, assuring them that he would convey their feelings to the Deputy Commissioner. Later, the villagers withdrew the protest. Three women candidates contesting for Kallur seat in Heddaripura Gram Panchayat of Hosanagar were seen sitting together, keeping aside their rivalry, and appealing to voters with folded hands near the polling booths.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar visited a few polling booths in Shikaripur and inspected the polling. He noticed people standing in queues ignoring the direction to maintain social distance. He directed the officers to ensure people follow the COVID-19 guidelines. In the second phase, the elections were held in 244 gram panchayats, where 3,679 candidates were in the fray.

In Hassan, polling was held for 1,648 seats of 120 gram panchayats in four taluks. There were 5,273 candidates in the fray. The voters’ turnout was impressive. According to statistics released by the district administration, 83.72% of voters cast their votes on the day. The highest turnout of 86.61% was recorded in Arsikere taluk. In Belur, the turnout was 84.25%, in Holenarsipur 80.59% and Alur, the voters’ response was 78.99%. Two people with COVID-19 infection voted on the day. The administration had made special arrangements for them.

The officers seized a four-wheeler carrying steel utensils and liquor near Belavatta Halli in Arsikere taluk. The seized goods were meant to be distributed to voters a few hours before the polling.

In Shivamogga

More than 80% of voters cast their votes in Shivamogga.

According to the statistics released by the district administration, till 5 p.m. on the day, the voters’ turnout was recorded at 80.91%. The highest turnout of 86.31% was registered in Shikaripur taluk. In Sorab, the voters’ response was 86.22%, in Sagar 79.84% and in Hosanagar 69.35%.