Candidates in 41 gram panchayat constituencies elected unopposed

In all, candidates in 41 gram panchayat constituencies to which elections had been scheduled in the second phase on December 27 have been elected unopposed in Dakshina Kannada.
Hence, elections will be held to 1,500 constituencies under the Puttur sub-division next Sunday.
Of the total constituencies for the second phase, Belthangady taluk has 46, Puttur 22, Sullia 25 and Kadaba taluk 21 has constituencies.
Of the total 3,421 candidates in the final fray for the second phase, 1,921 candidates are from the general category, 699 from Backward Class A, 138 from Backward Class B, 371 from Scheduled Caste and 272 candidates are from Scheduled Tribe, an official release said.
