Candidates complain of technical glitches in NLAT

Some say they were unable to take test

Many candidates who had registered for the UG National Law Aptitude Test 2020 on Saturday said that the home-based online test was marred by technical glitches. Some students also told The Hindu that they were unable to take the test due to these glitches.

A candidate who was allotted the 12.30 p.m. slot told The Hindu that although her verification was complete before the test started, an error popped on her screen and stated that they were unable to set up audio proctoring. “I called the technical support team too but got no help. I took a gap year only so that I can get into National Law School of India University but now I have not even been able to give the test,” she said. She has sent multiple emails to the university requesting for another slot so that she can appear for the test, but did not receive any response.

However, despite the glitches NLSIU took to Twitter to state, “Strong start to UG NLAT 2020 Slot 1- 7611 of 8198 candidates logged in and writing the exam. 93.2 % attendance and growing (update as of 12.45 pm)”

Many candidates also clicked pictures of the online test and the images were being circulated on several messaging platforms. To this NLSIU said that all candidates’ actions were logged on the system. “Where candidates have violated the proctoring guidelines, even if they have not been logged out, their exam will be disqualified based on scrutiny of the audit logs post the exam,” the university said.

According to the university authorities many as 27,500 were eligible to appear for the test. The Supreme Court on Friday said that NLAT can be conducted but ordered NLSIU to neither declare the results nor proceed with the admission process till the court took a final decision on the validity of NLAT.

This year NLSIU decided to opt out of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) which was a single test for admission to all 22 national law schools (NLS). The test will now be a gateway for admissions in 21 NLS.