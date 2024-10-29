Candidates can write the railway recruitment exam in Kannada, says Somanna

Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna on Tuesday, October 29, said in Mysuru that appointment to 60,000 posts in Railways is in progress and added that a provision has been made for the candidates to write the railway recruitment examination in Kannada language.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Rozgar Mela organised on the premises of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) where he distributed appointment letters to the candidates selected for the Central jobs.

Rozgar Mela in Mysuru was part of the nationwide campaign which was organised at 40 locations across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributing more than 51,000 appointment letters to the newly-appointed youth in government departments and organizations via videoconferencing.

Mr. Somanna, in his address, said this is the 12th edition of Rozgar Mela which was launched by the Prime Minister for employment generation. The mela began in 2014.

Until now, 14 lakh jobs have been provided to the unemployed youth through the Rozgar Melas, he explained.

Under the mission mode in the Railways, as many as 5.2 lakh jobs have been provided since 2014, Mr. Somanna informed the gathering.

The Minister said more appointments are happening in the Postal Department (India Post). The Modi government has launched various programmes for the welfare of the people of India. Ayushman Bharat, Jan Dhan, “Beti Bachao, Beti Padao” are a few of them.

For the comprehensive development of the AIISH in Mysuru, a sum of ₹150 crore aid had been provided to the institute by the Centre, Mr Somanna said.

In the Mysuru Rozgar Mela, as many as 171 candidates have been appointed for the Central jobs and a few of them received the appointment letters from the Union Minister on the occasion.

In his address, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru MP, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a strong foundation for achieving “Vikshit Bharat” goals, over the last ten years. The development goals set by India have to be realised by 2047.

T.S. Srivatsa, MLA, Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal, AIISH Director Pushpavathi, Postal Services Director Sandesh Mahadevappa, Post Master General Manager Chandrashekar Kakumanu and others were present.

The new recruits are joining the Central government across various Ministries and Departments, such as the Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare among others, according to the PIB.

The new recruits will undertake foundational training through ‘Karmayogi Prarambh,’ an online module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. Over 1,400 e-learning courses are available which will equip recruits with essential skills to serve in their roles effectively and work towards building a Viksit Bharat, a note from the PIB on Rozgar Mela said. ‘Rozgar Mela’ is aimed at according highest priority to employment generation amongst youth.

