Candidates aspiring for assistant professors’ posts write K-SET in Mysuru

January 13, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) was successfully held across 23 centers in the city.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducted the test.

Candidates writing the test would become eligible for the posts of assistant professors if they clear the examination.

In Mysuru city alone, as many as 10,246 candidates had registered for K-SET which was conducted in two sessions. However, over 9,000 candidates wrote the papers in the morning and afternoon sessions. Over 1.17 lakh candidates had enrolled for the test in the State which was held in select cities. The test was conducted for 41 subjects.

The security across the centers had been tightened in view of the test while camera surveillance was also in place as a precautionary measure for checking malpractices.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPc had been clamped around the centers.

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test is now being conducted through the Karnataka Examinations Authority instead of the University of Mysore, which was the nodal center for conducting the test all these years. The University Grants Commission had appointed the UoM as the nodal center for conducting the K-SET.

The State government in 2022 vested the responsibility of conducting the K-SET to the KEA instead of UoM following serious lapses by the University in the conduct of K-SET and a probe was sought for the test conducted between 2016 and 2021. MP Pratap Simha had raised the issue with the UGC and also the State government at that time about innumerable complaints from students and aspirants from different parts of the State about the “injustice” being done to them. The MP had also questioned the university about the wrong answer keys that were published. The then VC of the university was asked by the UGC to address the issue raised over the conduct of the K-SET expeditiously.