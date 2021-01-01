Candidate who signed his nomination papers sitting in jail loses

Belagavi

01 January 2021 00:33 IST

Parashuram Pakare lost by 156 votes to Raju Varathe

An inmate of the Hindalga Jail who contested the gram panchayat polls has lost to his opponent in Muchchandi village in Belagavi district.

Parashuram Bharama Pakare, who is in the Central Prison on the charge of murdering Mahesh Avvane of Muchchandi, lost by 156 votes to his opponent Raju Somnath Varathe.

Parashuram Pakare is a leader of the Sri Ram Sene Hindustan, and an associate of Pramod Mutalik, SRSH founder. Parashuram Pakare had signed the nomination papers sitting in his jail cell.

Vijay Kulgod, a corporate finance professional, who had returned home to take up farming, has won from Mugalihal village near Saundatti. He had quit his job as a finance officer in IBM and settled down in his village after his mother died and father fell ill. He is now a farmer who grows sugarcane and banana.

Lakshmi Vithal Parvati, a member of the Belagavi Zilla Panchayat, lost the gram panchayat polls from Sulebavi village. Her term as a zilla panchayat member ends in March.

Nilesh Chandgadkar, a taluk panchayat member, lost the gram Panchayat polls from Balekundri village.

In Baroor village in Bidar district, Narasimhalu Shivappa and his opponent Santosh Jagannath polled 131 votes each. Polling officers declared Shivappa the winner after a lottery was drawn as part of rule number 73 of the election rules.

Santosh Humnabade won by one vote in Sirsi-Aurad village. He polled 166 votes against his opponent Parvati Metre’s tally of 165.

Mohammad Ismail of Hunaji village has won his sixth term in a row in the gram panchayat. He has been a member for nearly 30 years now. Once he served as gram panchayat president.

Three members of a family, Mohammad Baba Mohiuddin, his wife, Khudrat Misba Roohi, and his brother, Mohammad Rafi Baba, have won the gram panchayat polls in Barur village in the district.