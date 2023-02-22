HamberMenu
Candidate says he will not lure voters with freebies but seek support based on development issues

February 22, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
An interaction programme with youth in session at G.R. Park in Saidapur of Yadgir district.

An interaction programme with youth in session at G.R. Park in Saidapur of Yadgir district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sharanagowda Kandkur, who has been nominated as Janata Dal(S) candidate for the next Assembly election from Gurmitkal constituency, has said that his dream is to ensure corruption-free governance and to begin with, he will seek votes based on issues involving development and not by luring voters with freebies.

Speaking at an interaction programme with youth at G.R. Park in Saidapur on Tuesday, he said that he believes in value-based politics.

He appealed to the youth to advise, guide and support him in his path of value-based politics.

Replying to a query, he emphasised on the need for evolving a scientific methodology for fixing prices for agricultural produce. Education is the only way to bring about changes in society and eradicating corruption in administration, he said.

The participants asked several questions related to social maladies and development issues during the interaction.

Mr. Kandkur has been nominated as Janata Dal(S) candidate as his father and sitting Janata Dal(S) MLA Naganagowda Kandkur has decided to retire from electoral politics due to age.

