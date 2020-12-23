Candidate found dead in Garag village

A candidate fighting the gram panchayat elections was found dead in his house in Garag village on Tuesday, when polling was going on for the first phase.

The deceased was identified as Damodar Yaligar (25), who was a contestant in Ward No 2 of Garag village. The body was found in his house and the police are now investigating the reason for him taking the extreme step. It was not clear whether he had any issues concerning the gram panchayat elections.

Damodar Yaligar was reportedly a BJP worker and an aide of Dharwad Rural MLA Amrut Desai. The police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, polling in the village went on smoothly after the authorities clarified that polling would continue as scheduled.