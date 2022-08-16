Cancer survivor from Belagavi, son complete Ironman challenge in Kazakhstan

The challenge includes 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of biking and 42.2 km of running, one after the other. The challenge must be completed in less than 17 hours

Rishikesh Bahadur Desai Belagavi
August 16, 2022 11:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayura Shivalkar and Megh Shivalkar, a mother and son duo from Belagavi, completed the Nur Sultan Ironman challenge in Kazakhstan on August 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother and son from Belagavi completed the Nur Sultan Ironman event in Kazakhstan on August 14. Mayura Shivalkar, a cancer survivor, and her son Megh finished the 226.7-km three-event competition.

The challenge includes 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of biking and 42.2 km of running, one after the other. The challenge must be completed in less than 17 hours.

Megh stood first in the 18-24 age group after completing the swimming, biking and running events in 11:48:55 hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayura participated in the women's 45-49 age group and completed the challenge in 15:18:06 hours.

“The mother-son have been training for the challenge for over a year,” said N Raghuram, an Ironman enthusiast and family friend.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In 2018, Mayura became India’s first cancer surviving triathlete to complete the half ironman at Colombo, Sri Lanka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sport
cancer
healthy lifestyle
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app