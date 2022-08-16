Karnataka

Cancer survivor from Belagavi, son complete Ironman challenge in Kazakhstan

A mother and son from Belagavi completed the Nur Sultan Ironman event in Kazakhstan on August 14. Mayura Shivalkar, a cancer survivor, and her son Megh finished the 226.7-km three-event competition.

The challenge includes 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of biking and 42.2 km of running, one after the other. The challenge must be completed in less than 17 hours.

Megh stood first in the 18-24 age group after completing the swimming, biking and running events in 11:48:55 hours.

Mayura participated in the women's 45-49 age group and completed the challenge in 15:18:06 hours.

“The mother-son have been training for the challenge for over a year,” said N Raghuram, an Ironman enthusiast and family friend.

In 2018, Mayura became India’s first cancer surviving triathlete to complete the half ironman at Columbo, Sri Lanka.


