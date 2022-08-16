Cancer survivor from Belagavi, son complete Ironman challenge in Kazakhstan

Rishikesh Bahadur Desai August 16, 2022 11:34 IST

The challenge includes 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of biking and 42.2 km of running, one after the other. The challenge must be completed in less than 17 hours

Mayura Shivalkar and Megh Shivalkar, a mother and son duo from Belagavi, completed the Nur Sultan Ironman challenge in Kazakhstan on August 14, 2022.

The challenge includes 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of biking and 42.2 km of running, one after the other. The challenge must be completed in less than 17 hours

A mother and son from Belagavi completed the Nur Sultan Ironman event in Kazakhstan on August 14. Mayura Shivalkar, a cancer survivor, and her son Megh finished the 226.7-km three-event competition. The challenge includes 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of biking and 42.2 km of running, one after the other. The challenge must be completed in less than 17 hours. Megh stood first in the 18-24 age group after completing the swimming, biking and running events in 11:48:55 hours. Mayura participated in the women's 45-49 age group and completed the challenge in 15:18:06 hours. “The mother-son have been training for the challenge for over a year,” said N Raghuram, an Ironman enthusiast and family friend. In 2018, Mayura became India’s first cancer surviving triathlete to complete the half ironman at Columbo, Sri Lanka.



Our code of editorial values