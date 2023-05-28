ADVERTISEMENT

Cancer patient’s death due to lack of oxygen, allege kin; doctors rebut charge

May 28, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old woman cancer patient who was admitted to VTSM Peripheral Cancer Treatment Centre in Kalaburagi, attached to the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, died on Saturday night, leading to allegations by the relatives of shortage of oxygen as the cause for death, which however has been refuted by the doctors.

The deceased, identified as Zakira Begum, a resident of Bidar district, was getting treatment for cancer. However, her relatives alleged that Zakira died due to a critical shortage of oxygen supply at the hospital.

According to sources at hospital, another patient who was critical on Saturday night due to non availability of oxygen, was shifted to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital.

Refuting the allegations of oxygen depletion at the hospital, a doctor said Zakira Begum died due to severe cancer.

