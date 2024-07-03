Cancer hospital works in Mandya must be completed in three months: Sharan Prakash Patil

Minister for Medical Education, and Skill Development Sharan Prakash R. Patil on Wednesday said the ongoing works on the construction of cancer hospital on the premises of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) must be completed in the next three months.

Speaking after reviewing the development works on the premises of MIMS, he told the officials to complete the civil works of the hospital in a month and that the remaining works such as installation of equipment, and provision of other facilities must be done in three months.

“By the time these works are completed, clearances have to be taken from the Finance Department for the appointment of doctors, nursing staff and other staff for the cancer hospital,” he told the meeting.

Responding to the complaints he received from the patients on the delay in providing reports of MRI and CT scans at the Mandya district hospital, he told the doctors to fill up the posts of radiologists soon and also avail the tele-services to provide reports to patients within one day.

With regard to the complaints against the outsourced lab running on the hospital premises, Dr. Patil said there have been complaints over its functioning and overpriced services. If the complaints are proved genuine, then the tender of the agency will be cancelled, he warned.

The Minister also told the MIMS authorities to check whether salaries, PF and incentives are being properly credited into the accounts of the outsourced staff by the agencies. If there are any discrepancies in the payments, disciplinary action will be taken, he warned the officials.

He also warned of acting against the MIMS doctors if they are found to be working in private hospitals and running clinics during the working hours at MIMS. Henceforth, the doctors are supposed to certify their presence in e-attendance in the afternoon, he directed.

Mandya MLA P. Ravi Kumar said the land for establishing the Nursing and Paramedical College will be provided at B. Hosur and urged the Minister to direct his department officials to prepare the project plan.

On the occasion, the Minister inaugurated the Anatomy Virtual Dissection Table priced at a cost of ₹2.5 crore for the benefit of students of MIMS.

The Minister visited various wards of the district hospital after the meeting. MLA Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda, MLCs Dinesh Gooligowda, Madhu Made Gowda, Deputy Commissioner Kumara, Medical Education Department Director Sujata and others were present.