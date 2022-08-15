Cancer hospital to open by November in Belagavi

KLE society will build network of hospitals, says Kore

Special Correspondent Belagavi
August 15, 2022 20:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhakar Kore, chairman of KLE society, speaks at the independence day celebrations at KLE society on Monday in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

ADVERTISEMENT

KLE society’s cancer hospital will start functioning by November, chairman Prabhakar Kore said in Belagavi on Monday.

The 200-bed hospital will provide treatment to all types of cancer and other diseases at affordable rates. The society will also open hospitals in Pune and Hubballi in a few months, he said at the independence day celebrations in the society premises.

I had taken a decision in the first KLE society meeting in 1984 to build a network of hospitals. We are taking all steps towards that, he said. He claimed that the hospitals run by the society had treated over 1.5 crore outpatients and over 12 lakh in patients till now. We have also administered COVID vaccines to over 50,000 people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked young people to recall the contribution of freedom fighters. Belagavi district has had a high number of freedom fighters. I come from a family of freedom fighters, he said. He recalled that Mahatma Gandhiji had visited Belagavi district seven times for various purposes.

Brigadier Joydeep Mukherji, MLIRC, KAHER V-C Vivek Saoji, registrar V.A. Kothiwale, hospital MD and CEO M.V. Jali, and others were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app