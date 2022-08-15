Cancer hospital to open by November in Belagavi

Prabhakar Kore, chairman of KLE society, speaks at the independence day celebrations at KLE society on Monday in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

KLE society’s cancer hospital will start functioning by November, chairman Prabhakar Kore said in Belagavi on Monday.

The 200-bed hospital will provide treatment to all types of cancer and other diseases at affordable rates. The society will also open hospitals in Pune and Hubballi in a few months, he said at the independence day celebrations in the society premises.

I had taken a decision in the first KLE society meeting in 1984 to build a network of hospitals. We are taking all steps towards that, he said. He claimed that the hospitals run by the society had treated over 1.5 crore outpatients and over 12 lakh in patients till now. We have also administered COVID vaccines to over 50,000 people.

He asked young people to recall the contribution of freedom fighters. Belagavi district has had a high number of freedom fighters. I come from a family of freedom fighters, he said. He recalled that Mahatma Gandhiji had visited Belagavi district seven times for various purposes.

Brigadier Joydeep Mukherji, MLIRC, KAHER V-C Vivek Saoji, registrar V.A. Kothiwale, hospital MD and CEO M.V. Jali, and others were present.