Cancelled, diverted trains due to work at Andul to be restored to original schedule

South Eastern Railway has notified that some trains which were earlier notified as cancelled and diverted due to engineering work at Andul station in connection with the Sankrail-Santragachi link line, will be restored.

Train No 12503 SMVT Bengaluru-Agartala Express, journey commencing on July 5, earlier notified as cancelled, is now restored.

Train No 12504 Agartala-SMVT Bengaluru Express, journey commencing on July 6, earlier notified as cancelled, is now restored.

Train No 13434 Malda Town-SMVT Bengaluru Express, journey commencing on July 7, earlier notified as cancelled, is now restored.

Train No 13433 SMVT Bengaluru-Malda Town Express, journey commencing on July 9, earlier notified as cancelled, is now restored.

All the abovementioned trains will run as per schedule.

Train No 22502 New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru Express, journey commencing on July 5, earlier notified as diverted via Asansol, Adra, Midnapore, Hijli and Bhadrak, is now restored to run on its original route.

Train No 12510 Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru, journey commencing on July 7, earlier notified as diverted via Asansol, Adra, Midnapore, Hijli and Bhadrak, is now restored to run on its original route.

Train No 15228 Muzaffarpur-SMVT Bengaluru, journey commencing on July 8, earlier notified as diverted via Asansol, Adra, Midnapore, Hijli and Bhadrak, is now restored to run on its scheduled route.

Train No 12509 SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati Express, journey commencing on July 4 and 5, earlier notified as diverted via Bhadrak, Hijli, Midnapore, Adra and Asansol, is now restored to run on its scheduled route.

Train No 12253 SMVT Bengaluru-Jasidih, journey commencing on July 6, earlier notified as diverted via Bhadrak, Hijli, Midnapore, Adra and Asansol, is now restored to run on its original route.

Train No 22305 SMVT Bengaluru-Jasidih Express, journey commencing on July 7, earlier notified as diverted via Bhadrak, Hijli, Midnapore, Adra and Asansol, is now restored to run on its original route.

Revision

The East Central Railway has notified revision in the arrival timings of Train No 22354 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Patna Express at Patna station, effective from July 2. This train will now arrive at Patna at 10.25 a.m. instead of the previous timing of 10.10 a.m.

Western Railway has notified the regulation of the following train services due to engineering and safety-related works at Kankariya Cabin on the Ahmedabad-Geratpur section.

Train No 16533 Jodhpur-KSR Bengaluru Express, leaving Jodhpur on July 3, will be regulated for 45 minutes over the zonal jurisdiction.

Special trains

Special trains will be operated between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru and Pandharpur stations to clear the extra rush of passengers: Train No 06297 SMVT Bengaluru-Pandharpur-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru on July 1, 3 and 6 at 10 p.m. to reach Pandharpur at 6.20 p.m. the following day.

Train No 06298 will leave Pandharpur on July 2, 4 and 7 at 10 p.m. to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 12.30 p.m. the following day.

Train Nos 06295 SMVT Bengaluru-Pandharpur-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru on July 2, 5 and 7 at 10 p.m. to reach Pandharpur at 6.20 p.m. the following day.

Train No 06296 will leave Pandharpur on July 3, 6 and 8 at 10 p.m. to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 12.30 p.m. the next day.

These special trains will halt at the following stations in both directions: Tumakuru, Gubbi, Nittur, Tiptur, Arsikere, Birur, Chikjajur, Davangere, Harihar, Ranebennur, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa, Khanapur, Belagavi, Gokak Road, Ghatprabha, Raybag, Chincholi, Ugar Khurd, Miraj, Kavathe-Mahankal, Dhalgaon and Sangola.

Train Nos 06297/06298 will consist of a total of 20 coaches, AC First Class 1, AC Two Tier 2, AC Three Tier 2, Sleeper Class 6, General Second Class 7 and SLR/D 2.

Train Nos 06295/06296 will consist of a total of 20 coaches, AC Two Tier 1, AC Three Tier 1, Sleeper Class 12, General Second Class 4 and SLR/D-2.

For any further information, including booking and schedules, call helpline 139 or visit website: www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, said a release.

South Western Railway has decided to augment one additional General Second Class coach on the following trains to enhance passenger convenience and accommodate increasing demand:

Train No 17319 SSS Hubballi-Hyderabad Express, effective from July 1.

Train No 17320 Hyderabad-SSS Hubballi Express, effective from July 2.

Train No 17317 SSS Hubballi-Dadar Express, effective from July 3.

Train No 17318 Dadar-SSS Hubballi Express, effective from July 4.

Previously, an additional AC First Class coach was temporarily attached to these abovementioned trains. Now, this coach has been withdrawn.

Temporary stoppage

The one-minute temporary stoppage for Train Nos 16595/16596 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Daily Express at Kunigal station will continue on an experimental basis for another six months from July 1 to December 31, with the existing timings.

The one-minute temporary stoppage for Train No 06255 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU Special at Krishnadevaraya Halt Station will continue on an experimental basis for another six months from July 1 to December 31, with the existing timings.

The one-minute temporary stoppage for Train Nos 06381/06382 Bengaluru Cantonment-Kolar-Bengaluru Cantonment DEMU Special, Train No 06291 Krishnarajapuram-Kuppam MEMU Special, Train No 06292 Kuppam-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, Train No 01775 KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam MEMU Special and Train No 01776 Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special trains at Maralahalli station will continue on an experimental basis for another six months from July 1 to December 31, with the existing timings.

Closure of station

Central Railway has notified the closure of the Hiwarkhed halt station situated between Benoda and Pala stations on the Amravati and Narkhed line section of Nagpur division with immediate effect, said a release from Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Manjunath Kanamadi.