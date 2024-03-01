Cancellations and other changes in train timings

March 01, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Belagavi

Due to essential engineering work at Level Crossing Gate No. 15 between Kengeri-Hejjala stations, the following trains will be either cancelled, partially cancelled, or regulated.

Cancellation of trains

Train No. 16021 Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Daily Express on March 6 and 7, 2024.

Train No. 20623 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express on March 7 and 8, 2024.

Train No. 20624 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Daily Express on March 7 and 8, 2024.

Train No. 16022 Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Daily Express on March 7 and 8, 2024.

Train No. 06267 Arsikere-Mysuru Daily Express Special on March 7 and 12, 2024.

Train No. 06269 Mysuru-SMVT Bengaluru Daily Express Special on March 7 and 12, 2024.

Train No. 06560 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special on March 7 and 12, 2024.

Train No. 06270 SMVT Bengaluru-Mysuru Daily Express Special on March 7 and 12, 2024.

Train No. 06268 Mysuru-Arsikere Daily Express Special on March 8 and 13, 2024.

Train No. 06559 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU Special on March 8 and 13, 2024.

Train No. 01763 KSR Bengaluru-Channapatna MEMU Special on March 8 and 13, 2024.

Partial cancellation

Train No. 06526 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special on March 7 and 12, 2024, will be partially cancelled between Channapatna-KSR Bengaluru stations.

Regulation

Train No. 16220 Tirupati- Chamarajanagar Daily Express journey commencing on March 7, 2024 will be regulated for 30 minutes enroute.

Train No. 16231 Mayiladuturai-Mysuru Daily Express journey commencing on March 12, 2024 will be regulated for 10 minutes at Kengeri station.

Train No. 16228 Talguppa-Mysuru Daily Express journey commencing on March 12, 2024 will be regulated for 10 minutes at Nayandahalli station.

Train No. 16586 Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Daily Express journey commencing on March 12, 2024 will be regulated for 15 minutes en route.

Stoppage at Kamalnagar

Bhagwath Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers will flag off Train No. 16584 Latur – Yesvantpur Express commencing the provision of additional stoppage at Kamalnagar Railway station on Saturday, from Kamalnagar station in the august presence of Public representatives and Senior Railway Officials.

Train No. 16583/16584 Yesvantpur – Latur – Yesvantpur Express is being provided with additional stoppage at Kamalnagar Railway station on an experimental basis with effect from 02nd March, 2024 (Saturday). The additional stoppage will be beneficial to the passengers. The train is provided with convenient journey timings to suit the needs of the public, said a release by the Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway.