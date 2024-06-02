Cancellation of trains; temporary halt provided

South Western Railway has announced the cancellation of the Tri-weekly Summer Special Express trains (nos. 06261/06262) operating between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru, and Kalaburagi stations for 14 trips due to operational constraints over Central Railway (CR).

The cancellations will be effective from SMVT Bengaluru till June 27 and from Kalaburagi till June 28.

Temporary halt at Dornahalli

​South Western Railway has decided to provide a one-minute temporary stoppage of train no. 16222/16221 Mysuru-Talaguppa-Mysuru Express at Dornahalli station to facilitate the devotees attending St. Anthony’s Shrine festival from June 11 to 14.

Train no. 16222 Mysuru-Talaguppa Express will arrive/depart at 2.35 p.m./2.36 p.m. at Dornahalli.

Train no. 16221 Talaguppa-Mysuru Express will arrive/depart at 2.20 p.m./2.21 p.m. at Dornahalli.

Extension of cancellation of trains

In view of ongoing safety-related works in Guntur division, South Central Railway has notified the extension of cancellations for the following trains: train no. 17329 SSS Hubballi-Vijayawada Daily Express will remain cancelled up to June 30, which was earlier notified for cancellation up to May 31.

Train no. 17330 Vijayawada-SSS Hubballi Daily Express will remain cancelled up to July 1, which was earlier notified for cancellation up to June 1.