‘Cancel SSLC, II PU exams’

HUBBALLI

03 June 2021 20:52 IST

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has urged the State government to cancel the SSLC and II PU examinations in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, as has been done by CBSE.

In a press release here on Thursday, president of Dharwad district unit of AIDSO Mahanthesh Bilur and secretary Ranjit Dhoopad have said that AIDSO strongly condemned the government’s delay in taking a decision on the examinations that were postponed long ago.

They have in the release said that the delay in taking a decision on the examinations will not only put students in a state of confusion but also a create a sort of mental pressure. Even if the government decides to hold the examinations, it will have to first conduct classes, which seemed uncertain considering the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic.

So, considering all these aspects, the government should first cancel the examinations and then work out a scientific evaluation system in consultation with teachers and educational experts to confer grades, they have said.

AIDSO will also request the government to consider the fact that CBSE students are likely to benefit in admissions to I PU and Engineering and other professional courses in the wake of the cancellation of their examinations. This consequently will affect students who are in State syllabus. The government should consider all these aspects and immediately cancel the examinations, they have said in the release.