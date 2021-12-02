Cancel session in Belagavi: Association

Bengaluru

02 December 2021 02:47 IST

Amid fears of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the State Secretariat Employees’ Association has appealed to Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to cancel the scheduled legislature session at the Suvarna Soudha, located in the border district of Belagavi, from December 13. The State Government has scheduled to convene a 10-day legislature session in Belagavi, the district that shares borders with Maharashtra and Goa.

Following identification of a few COVID-19 clusters in some colleges in the State, the Government has made RT-PCR negative reports mandatory for passengers travelling to the State from Kerala and Maharashtra. As a large number of officials, mediapersons, and people travel to Belagavi during the winter session, there was fear of infection of the new coronavirus variant, association president Guruswamy said in a letter to the Speaker.

Advertising

Advertising