Cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport to ensure his return to India, CM Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi again

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has once again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna to ensure his return to India so that law can take its course on sexual abuse cases he faces here.

Mr. Revanna is believed to be in Europe since April 27, and is allegedly involved in multiple sexual abuse cases.

In his second letter to Mr. Modi, the Chief Minister said that Mr. Revanna has been accused of being involved in “a grave series of incidents.” Besides cancelling the diplomatic passport, the Chief Minister has urged the Prime Minister to “take prompt and concerted actions to secure Mr. Prajwal’s return to India.”

“It is shameful that Mr. Prajwal Revanna, MP of Hassan, who is also the candidate from the JD(S) in the constituency in the 2024 general elections and the grandson of former Prime Minister, fled the country on April 27, 2024, to Germany using his diplomatic passport bearing the number D1135500 shortly after news of his heinous action emerged and just few hours before the FIR was filed against him. He has abused his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and to escape criminal proceedings,” Mr. Siddaramaiah wrote.

The Karnataka government has set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

“The accused Mr. Prajwal has managed to remain in hiding to this day despite the issue of a Look Out Circular, a Blue Corner Notice and two notices by the Investigating officer under section 41A CrPC. The FIR against Mr. Prajwal contains charges in the nature of rape, sexual assault disrobing women and forcibly video graphing sexual acts in order to threaten the victims,” the Chief Minister said in the letter.

In the letter dated May 22, 2024, the Chief Minister said, “Therefore, I urge you to kindly consider this matter with utmost seriousness, take prompt and necessary actions to cancel the diplomatic passport of Mr Prajwal Revanna under section 10 (3)(h) of the Passport Act of 1967 or under any other relevant law and secure his return to the country in the interest of the public.”

