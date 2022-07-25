Canara Bank’s Q1 net up by 72%

Has a target to recover Rs 15,000 crore this fiscal, says MD, CEO, Prabhakar

Canara Bank on Monday posted a 72% increase in its net profit at ₹2,022 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal ended in June, as against ₹1,177 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The bank said a healthy credit growth and interest income helped the bank to grow its net profit substantially in the quarter.

During the period, the bank’s net interest income (NII) grew by 10.15% to ₹6,785 crore as against ₹6,160 crore in the same period last year.

L.V. Prabhakar, MD and CEO of the bank during a media conference said, “In addition to the higher growth in net interest income, bank’s non-interest income also grew by 25%. All provisions were under control and credit growth was healthy as well in Q1.’‘

