Karnataka

Canara Bank’s Q1 net up by 72%

Canara Bank on Monday posted a 72% increase in its net profit at ₹2,022 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal ended in June, as against ₹1,177 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The bank said a healthy credit growth and interest income helped the bank to grow its net profit substantially in the quarter.

During the period, the bank’s net interest income (NII) grew by 10.15% to ₹6,785 crore as against ₹6,160 crore in the same period last year.

L.V. Prabhakar, MD and CEO of the bank during a media conference said, “In addition to the higher growth in net interest income, bank’s non-interest income also grew by 25%. All provisions were under control and credit growth was healthy as well in Q1.’‘

.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2022 11:34:54 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/canara-banks-q1-net-up-by-72/article65682728.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY