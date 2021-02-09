Karnataka

Canara Bank reduces interest rates

Canara Bank has reduced its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) on loans and advances by 10 basis points for overnight and one month tenor with effect from February 7, 2021.

According to a Canara Bank release, the tenor and interest rates are: Overnight and one month MCLR, 6.7%, three months MCLR, 6.95%, six months MCLR, 7.3% and one year MCLR, 7.35%.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 2:09:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/canara-bank-reduces-interest-rates/article33786963.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY